The investigation into the mysterious explosion of a motorhome on Christmas Day continues in Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities carried out a search on Saturday (December 26th) of a person suspected of being linked to the case.

This vehicle devastated a historic district of the country music capital of the United States by exploding early Friday morning. But, just before detonating, he played a chilling recording over the loudspeaker, calling on people around to evacuate. Thus, despite the magnitude of the explosion, only three injured were to be deplored.

“Information uncovered during the investigation led us to the address” a neighborhood in the southeast of the city, said an FBI spokesman without giving details. Images broadcast on the channel Fox showed a search in progress on Saturday.

The investigation continues following the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville. FBI and ATF agents are seen here sweeping the area.

During a press briefing held elsewhere, the authorities declined to comment on the claims of the CBS television channel, according to which a 63-year-old man, who would own a motorhome of the same brand and the same model, was sought “in the interest (of the investigations)”.

“I can only confirm that we are operating in this area”, said Douglas Korneski, the FBI special agent responsible for the investigation. “I am relatively confident that we will be able to identify an individual and determine what happened, we just need time.”, he added.

The investigators, who gathered more than 500 pieces of information from the public, “continue to follow every lead”, for his part said federal prosecutor Don Cochran. Police posted a photo of the cream-colored camper van on Twitter on Friday afternoon and called for witnesses.

Metro Police release photo of RV that exploded downtown this morning

“It’s a huge crime scene”, added Douglas Korneski to justify the precaution of the beginnings of the investigation, “like a giant puzzle created by a bomb that would have scattered evidence over many city blocks”.