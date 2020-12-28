The circumstances ofcamper van explosion in Nashville (United States), which left three injured light on Christmas day, tend to become clearer. Insearch by the FBI led to an address south of Nashville, Tennessee. At the address in question lived a 63-year-old white man. He owned a motorhome of the same make and model que the one who ravaged the historic center of the city.

Did he die in what looks like a suicide bombing? DNA analyzes of human remains found on site are in progress. On the other hand, he had parked his vehicle in front of a building of the AT&T telephone company, which raises questions about his potential hostility to 5G. Mayor John Cooper “feels“that there is a link. A warning message from the vehicle before it exploded would prove that the goal was not to cause casualties.

