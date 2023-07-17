United States | Interest rate hikes propelled the giant US banks to strong results

According to Bloomberg, the second quarter of the year for the largest US bank JP Morgan was its best ever.

Americans the major banks announced strong results for the second quarter of the year in their interim reports on Friday.

For example, the turnover of JP Morgan, the largest bank in the United States, increased significantly due to interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the purchase of First Republic Bank.

JP Morgan said in its interim report that its turnover rose to 41.3 billion dollars in the second quarter, or about 36.7 billion euros. Turnover increased by 34 percent from the same time last year.

The bank’s profit increased by 67 percent from last year to 14.5 billion dollars, or about 12.9 billion euros. The acquisition of the troubled First Republic bank brought the company 2.7 billion dollars, or about 2.4 billion euros.

In May, JP Morgan agreed to buy California-based First Republic Bank after authorities suspended the bank’s operations. The main reason for the bank’s collapse was the failure of risk management, as it was not sufficiently protected against rising interest rates.

Financial news office Bloomberg’s according to JP Morgan, the second quarter was its best ever.

Also In its interim report on Friday, Wells Fargo reported on the hard result brought by interest income.

Wells Fargo’s result improved by 57 percent from the same time last year to 4.94 million dollars, or about 4.4 billion euros.

The company’s turnover also increased by 20 percent from last year. In the second quarter of the year, the turnover was 20.5 billion dollars, which corresponds to approximately 18.3 billion euros.

The bank’s net interest income increased by 29 percent to 13.2 billion dollars, or approximately 11.8 billion euros. In its interim report, Wells Fargo attributed this mainly to rising interest rates and loan balances.

Net interest is generated by the difference between the interest charged on loans and the interest paid on deposits.

Both JP Morgan and Wells Fargo said they expect net interest income to grow more than previously expected this year.

In contrast to the good results of other banks, the result of the world’s second largest credit card issuing financial company, Citigroup, fell compared to last year.

The company’s net profit fell by 36 percent from last year to 2.9 billion dollars, or about 2.6 billion euros. A year ago, the net result was 4.5 billion dollars, or about four billion euros. The decline was mainly due to higher expenses, higher credit costs and lower earnings, Citigroup said in its interim report on Friday.

News channel CNBC’s and according to the Reuters news agency, Citigroup’s profit and turnover were nevertheless better than analysts’ expectations.

Citigroup’s turnover also fell slightly from last year. Turnover fell by one percent to 19.4 billion dollars, or about 17.3 billion euros.

However, higher interest rates and higher credit card debt from customers led to Citigroup’s US personal banking revenue growth. Turnover increased by 11 percent from last year to 4.6 billion dollars, or approximately 4.1 billion euros.