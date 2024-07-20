United States | Instead of Melania Trump, the rising star of a large family was seen in the limelight of the Republican party convention

United States|Donald Trump’s wife is not often seen in public, but Trump’s daughter-in-law has received even more publicity.

When Donald Trump early Friday morning Finnish time, his wife finished his speech at the Republican party convention in Milwaukee, USA Melania Trump walked poised and smiling across the stage and stopped next to her husband.

The pair expressed extraordinary closeness with a hug and a kiss on the cheek, after which the two walked hand-in-hand across the stage, joined by other members of the Trump family.

British broadcasting company BBC describes Melania Trump’s nature was mysterious and distant when she arrived at the convention only on its last day – both characteristics that are typical when talking about this former first lady of the United States.

Melania A veil of evasiveness flutters around Trump, which has become even more difficult to tear apart since her husband left the White House in 2021.

In 2016 and 2020, she spoke at the Republican caucuses, but this year she remained silent, breaking a decades-old tradition of speeches given by the wives of Republican presidential candidates.

Donald Trump and the President of the United States Joe Biden in the election debate between last month, Melania Trump was not seen, reports a US newspaper The Washington Post. She hasn’t participated in her husband’s other campaign events either, Financial Times to point out.

She did not stand by her husband in the so-called embezzlement trial, even when Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 charges.

Melania Trump commented on Donald Trump’s shooting in a written statement messaging service in X.

“The monster that recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine tried to suppress Donald’s passion – his laughter, his genius, his love of music and his inspiration,” Melania Trump says in a flowing text, which, according to the Financial Times, can distinguish features from the text created by Chat GPT and Google’s machine translation.

“Melania does what Melania wants,” says Melania Trump’s biographer The art of her deal factor Mary Jordan According to the BBC.

“He is fiercely independent and doesn’t do something just because other people do it. He feels no obligation to do so.”

Melania’s with the absence, another figure from Trump’s extended family has emerged this week. On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law took over the role of speaker of the party meeting, which traditionally belongs to the wife of a presidential candidate.

She is Lara Trump, who was chosen in March to be vice-chairman of the US Republican National Committee (RNC) from among the candidates selected by Donald Trump. Lara Trump is married to Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump with.

The 41-year-old former television producer used his speech to praise Donald Trump’s family-oriented values ​​and sacrifice for his country.

Lara Trump, who worked as a television producer, is the vice chair of the Republican National Committee. Donald Trump nominated him for the position.

There is obvious nepotism in the political activities of the Trump family, writes an American Time newspaper, but Lara Trump was not chosen for her current position completely out of thin air. He has been campaigning for his father-in-law since 2016, giving speeches on television, radio and campaign meetings.

But after his speech at the caucus, he emerged for the first time in a role where he has real power within the Republican Party, not just as a campaign representative and part of the Trump family. That’s what Lara Trump interviewed for Time magazine says In Eric Cortelle for the BBC.

With Lara Trump as RNC vice chair, party fundraising has ‘skyrocketed’, says Republican state committee member Michele Merrell According to the BBC.