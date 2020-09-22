United States Influential Republican Mitt Romney Approves Supreme Court Judge Rapid Vote – Trump May Get His Will

Until four years ago, Republicans outlined that in an election year, the election of a judge of the Supreme Court must always be postponed to the post-election period.

The United States former Republican presidential candidate and current senator Mitt Romney said Tuesday it would approve a quick timetable for a Senate vote on a new Supreme Court judge. For example, tell about it CNN, BBC and National Public Radio.

This almost certainly means that a judge will already be elected during the current presidential and senate term, that is, by a Republican majority. The election is in November and the season ends in January.

President Donald Trump has announced that it will close its candidacy by Saturday this week. She is expected to appoint a Conservative judge who stubbornly defended the rights of women and minorities who died on Friday. Ruth Bader Ginsburgin in place of.

A more conservative Supreme Court has been estimated to be able to tighten up women’s current opportunities to have abortions, for example.

Four years ago, the Republican-majority Senate blocked the Democratic Party president Barack Obaman the appointment of a candidate for judge of the Supreme Court, arguing that in an election year such an important decision should be postponed over the election.

There is still a meager Republican majority in the Senate. Democrats have hoped that even a few Republicans would stick to the principle of four years ago, allowing the appointment of judges to pass over elections and possibly into Democratic-led hands. The distance between Trump and Romney is not good, as evidenced by the fact that the president called Romney earlier this month the party’s “worst senator”. Indeed, Romney was seen as a possible man of principle on the question of timing.

However, the principle of four years ago was quickly forgotten when Republicans were given the opportunity to complete a sixth Conservative judge in the Supreme Court. There would be only three more liberal judges left. Of course, everyone is a long-standing jurist who sometimes votes against expectations as well.

Stateside has also drawn attention to the fact that some Republican influencers have asserted their support for Trump ‘s candidate even before the candidate is known.

Romney did not fall into this trap.

“If a candidate ends up voting in the Senate, I will make my voting decision based on the candidate’s qualifications,” he said.