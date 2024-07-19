The former president of the US House of Representatives and influential Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, He told some congressmen of his party that the president, Joe Bidencould soon be convinced to abandon the candidacy for the November elections, according to The Washington Post.

The paper, citing three Democratic officials briefed on the private conversations between Pelosi and Biden, It indicates that the lawmaker has adopted a discreet and strong role as an intermediary between the leaders of the Democratic Party and the president, who faces increasing pressure to step back..

However, the lawmaker’s aides refused to speak publicly about these conversations, alluding to the media “madness” surrounding the issue and pointing out the “confidentiality” of her relationship with Biden, while the Democratic candidate’s campaign assured that it “continues moving forward.”

This same Thursday, CNN revealed another private conversation between Pelosi and Biden that took place last week and in which the legislator warned the president that he will lose the elections to the White House against Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and will drag Congress down with him.

Other conversations along the same lines have also been leaked with Democratic leaders in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, and in the House, Hakeem Jeffries. -Pelosi’s successor-, and also prior to the attempted assassination of Trump last Saturday at a rally, which has reinforced his popularity.

Pressure on the president to reconsider his candidacy has increased in recent hours, with several national media outlets pointing out that he lacks support among leading figures in the party and that his resignation could come soon.

Obama and other Democratic leaders press Biden to reconsider his candidacy



Former US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) and other important leaders of the Democratic Party have increased the pressure on the president in recent hoursor Joe Biden to re-evaluate his candidacy ahead of the November elections.

Several media outlets are suggesting that the resignation could come soon: Axios reports that some senior Democrats believe Biden could end his campaign this weekend, and CBS, citing two Democratic lawmakers, suggests that the controversy could be resolved in the next three to five days.

Meanwhile, campaign sources told EFE that Biden has no plans to retire and is committed to honoring the voters who elected him during the Democratic Party primaries, in which he received more than 87% of the votes and in which he competed without any significant rivals.

According to the campaign sources, Biden is currently working and attending to “official matters” from his residence in Delaware, where he remains in isolation after having tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday while campaigning in Nevada, a key state for the November elections.

Lack of support from the top

The pressure on Biden, however, has intensified in recent hours with several media outlets pointing out that he lacks support among leading figures in the party.

A source close to the party told EFE that this pressure could force Biden to reconsider his candidacy, especially given the weight that Obama’s words, under whom he served as vice president, have on him.

According to The Washington Post on Thursday, Obama has told those close to him that Biden must “seriously reconsider” the future of his candidacy since the chances of victory “have been considerably reduced.”

The capital newspaper, citing multiple sources, explains that Obama has been deeply involved in conversations in recent weeks about the future of Biden’s campaign, taking calls from many Democrats nervous about the situation, including influential lawmaker Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In public, Pelosi has been cryptic about Biden’s future; But according to CNN, he has privately told Biden that polls show he cannot beat Republican former President Donald Trump in November and could drag Congress down with him if he continues to seek a second term.