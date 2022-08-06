United States | Indiana is the first state to ban abortion – Some Republicans voted against because they would have liked a stricter law

The new law prohibits all abortions, except if the fetal abnormalities are judged to be fatal or if the mother faces serious health risks. Exceptions also include minor victims of rape or incest, but only up to the tenth week of pregnancy. Some Republicans voted against the bill because they did not want exemptions.

of Indiana the Senate confirmed a bill passed by the state House of Representatives that would ban most abortions. The law passed by a vote of 28–19.

A state governor Eric Holcomb is yours proposal into law. The ban will take effect on September 15.

Indiana is the first state to enact an abortion ban after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. There are six weeks until the Supreme Court’s decision.

Doctors who violate the ban can be convicted of a serious crime and have their license to practice medicine revoked.

The bill passed, although Republicans disagreed on the scope of the ban. Some voted against the proposal because of the exceptions that allow abortion.

Indiana became the center of the American abortion debate when at the end of June a ten-year-old rape victim traveled to Indiana from the neighboring state of Ohio to have her abortion, because Ohio does not allow abortions for pregnancies past six weeks. In Indiana, it is possible until the 22nd week of pregnancy before the implementation of the new law.

Several NGOs working for abortion rights have organized a demonstration in front of the Indiana capitol building to oppose the ban.

“The law is a cruel and dangerous attack on freedom. We will not stop fighting until everyone has access to the abortion care they need without the intervention of politicians,” the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) wrote on Twitter.

Prohibition passed just three days after the state of Kansas boat on Tuesday will retain the right to abortion in the vote with clear numbers.

