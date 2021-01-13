United States In their rare statement, U.S. Armed Forces commanders condemn the attempt to take over the House of Congress

According to the commanders, freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence.

The United States the General Staff of the Armed Forces has condemned the House of Congress last week in an extraordinary statement.

The violent riot, according to a statement addressed to the country’s military, was a direct attack not only on the U.S. Congress and Congress House but also on the constitutional process. According to the commanders, freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, incitement to rebellion or popular uprising.

The statement also states that it is the duty of members of the military to defend the Constitution.

“Any action that seeks to destabilize the constitutional process is not just an attack on our traditions, values ​​and oaths; it is also against the law, ”the statement reads.

Opinion have been signed by all eight members of the U.S. Defense Command Council. The Council is chaired by the Commander of the Armed Forces Mark Milley. News channel CNN describes the Council’s opinion as unusual.

Recently, the United States has raised concerns that the country’s congressional attackers last week Donald Trumpin supporters also have supporters among, for example, the police and the military. The aim of the riots in Congress was to suspend the presidential election winner Joe Biden confirmation of selection.

Biden Thousands of National Guards have been invited to take office next week due to the risk of violence. Department of Defense officials were asked earlier this week if there were any activists in favor of Trump in the troops. According to a ministry spokesman, extremists are not accepted.

In its statement, the Council of Defense Commanders also emphasized that Biden would take office on 20 January. At the same time, Biden will become the top commander of the country’s armed forces.