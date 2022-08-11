United States | In the US, Facebook gave private messages to the police that led to prosecution for abortion

Private messages transmitted by Facebook are key to the charges.

Stateside In the state of Nebraska, police are charging a mother and daughter with crimes related to illegal abortions.

In addition to the abortion, the daughter is accused of hiding the body.

In the case, the fact that Facebook handed over private messages between mother and daughter to the police, which played a key role in the charges, has attracted attention.

Many abortion rights advocates warned of similar scenarios after the US Supreme Court struck down the national right to abortion in June.

The case is not directly related to the removal of the right to abortion, as the charges are based on an earlier law that allows abortion up to the 20th week of pregnancy.