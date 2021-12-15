United States In the United States, the Senate again voted to raise the debt ceiling

Finance Minister Janet Yellen warned last month that the ministry would not have enough funds to continue administrative efforts after 15 December.

Stateside the senate on Tuesday voted to raise the federal debt ceiling.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen warned last month that the ministry would not have enough funds to continue the U.S. administration after December 15 if the debt ceiling is not raised as soon as possible.

The deeply divided Senate decided to raise the debt ceiling by $ 2.5 trillion. As expected, the vote was divided according to party boundaries. 50 Democrats voted in favor and 49 against Republicans. One Republican senator was not present for the vote.

“As I have repeatedly said, this is about paying off the accumulated debt of both parties,” the Senate Democratic Majority Director Charles Schumer said before the vote.

Next the decision must be approved by the House of Representatives. The U.S. Congress has voted earlier this year to raise the debt ceiling.

It is estimated that next time the debt ceiling will be met in 2023, after next year’s by-elections.

Most recently, the closure of the U.S. administration was experienced Donald Trumpin during the presidency on two occasions in 2018 and 2019. The latter lasted more than a month from December 2018 to January of the following year and was the longest administrative coagulation in U.S. history.