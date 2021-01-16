United States In the United States, the last federal execution of President Trump’s term was carried out

The federal government has executed those sentenced to death at a brisk pace in the final meters of Trump’s season. Dustin Higgs became the third man to be executed by the federal government during the week and the 13th during Trump’s term.

Stateside the federal government has executed the last person sentenced to death Donald Trumpin season, says, among other things news agency AP. A 48-year-old convicted of kidnapping and killing three women To Dustin Higgs was given a poison injection after one o’clock local time at Terre Haute Prison in Indiana.

Higgs’ defense, in his pardon, had appealed to saving lives, among other things, in the name of fairness. According to the verdict, Higgs himself did not do the blood work, but ordered his friend to pull the trigger. The shooter was not sentenced to death but was sentenced to life imprisonment from which parole cannot be obtained.

Armonanomus however, did not get the head of Trump, who supports the death penalty, to turn around. On the contrary, his administration fought in court for the execution to be carried out, for the suspension of the execution had been sought because of Higgs coronary infection. Poison injections have been feared to cause suffering to coronary patients whose lungs have been damaged as a result of coronary infection.

The Supreme Court gave the execution a green light on Friday local time.

Rising as president on Wednesday Joe Biden opposes the death penalty and has vowed to work to end federal executions. The federal government has indeed executed those sentenced to death at a brisk pace in the last meters of Trump’s season.

Higgs became the third man executed by the federal government during the week and the 13th in Trump’s term. Prior to Trump, no federal executions had taken place for 17 years.

Bill Breeden, in charge of death sentences, demonstrated before the execution of Dustin Higgs in Indiana.­

Previously this week, the first female prisoner in the United States was executed in nearly 70 years at the age of 52 Lisa Montgomery was executed on Wednesday.

Like Higgs, attempts were made to prevent the execution of Montgomery. The execution was momentarily delayed when a federal judge temporarily suspended the process due to health uncertainties.

Montgomery’s defense relied on the fact that he had brain damage at birth and Montgomery could not therefore understand why he was being executed. However, the Supreme Court judge rejected the request for a stay of execution of the judgment