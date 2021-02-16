United States In the United States, Speaker of the House of Representatives Pelosi intends to set up a commission to investigate the attack on the House of Congress

Pelosi hopes that the “domestic terrorist attack” will be investigated by a Commission similar to the 2001 terrorist attacks. Republicans have also expressed hopes of setting up a commission.

Stateside Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has announced plans to set up a commission to investigate the Epiphany attack on the House of Congress. This is reported by, among others, US news channels CNN and CNBC as well as the news agency AFP.

According to the President, the establishment of an external and independent commission to investigate a “domestic terrorist attack” is the next step in protecting the security of the nation.

Pelosi made his announcement to the former president of the country Donald Trumpin in the aftermath of the second civil prosecution.

Trump was indicted by the U.S. House of Representatives for inciting the uprising after his supporters attacked the congressional building on January 6th. Five people died during the riot.

As expected, Trump was acquitted in a Senate vote late Saturday in Finnish time. To get through the prosecution would have needed a two-thirds majority behind it.

All Democrats in the Senate and seven Republicans voted for Trump’s guilt.

Pelosi told me in its letter to the Democrats in the House of Representatives. He described the Commission he planned to be of the “9/11 type”. In order to investigate the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001, an in-depth commission was set up in due course.

According to Pelos, the Commission would also investigate, among other things, disrupting the peaceful transfer of power. In addition, the readiness of the Capitol’s police forces and various authorities and their activities during the attack on the Congress House will be investigated.

According to CNN, the establishment of the commission described by Pelos should be done by a decree that would require the approval of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. In addition, the decree would also require the signature of the president before it would become final.

Commissioners would not be elected politicians, but would be selected from outside the administration and the legislature.

Pelosi has called for the Commission to be set up in the past. According to CNBC, degrees have also been planned. In addition, the Senate is scheduled to hold hearings later this month in the Senate Rules and Administration Review Committee.

The President had previously requested a retired general in the armed forces Russel Honorea to lead an investigation into the Capitol’s security processes. In his letter on Monday, Pelosi said it is clear from Honore’s findings and the indictment that “we need to find out the truth about how this happened”.

According to Pelos, the Honor’s interim report also calls for additional funding to ensure the safety of Congress and its members.

Congress House the attack and Trump’s indictment have divided the Republican Party. Former Republican officials frustrated with Trump have, among other things, planned to form a new party.

In addition to Pelos, several Republicans have said they want an independent investigation into the conquest attempt to conquer the House of Congress.

A Republican senator who is one of Trump’s strongest supporters Lindsey Graham said a news channel on Sunday To Fox Newsthat a “9/11 Commission” is required to clarify the matter so that the same does not happen again.

Republican senator representing Louisiana Bill Cassidy in turn commented To ABC Newsthat the matter should be “fully investigated” and Trump “should be held accountable”. Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump over the weekend in the Senate.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for his part, he said he voted for Trump’s release, but still blames this “practically and morally” for the Capitol riot.

McConnell argued that he had voted against Trump’s conviction because he was no longer president and the Senate would therefore not have had constitutional decision-making power in McConnell’s interpretation. However, he himself, in January, as the majority leader of the Senate, refused to convene a Senate adjournment of the session so that the prosecution could begin while Trump was still in office.

Democrats according to Trump, the Epiphany deliberately incited his supporters to attack the congress building. However, Trump’s defense attorneys argued that at one point Trump had said that protesters should demonstrate “peacefully and patriotically”.

News agency AFP reports that, according to a poll released by the University of Quinnipiac on Monday, 45 percent of respondents believed Trump was to blame for the attempt to seize the congressional building and felt that criminal charges should be brought against the ex-president.

Of the more than 1,000 respondents to the survey, 43 percent thought Trump was not to blame for the incidents, while six percent believed in guilt but not the need to prosecute.

According to AFP, legal experts have estimated that it would be unlikely that Trump would be convicted of rebellion, as his statements would fall under the protection of freedom of expression offered by the First Amendment to the Constitution.