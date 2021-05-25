United States In the United States, high school treated girls ’yearbook photos more decently without permission

A Florida high school reduced the girls ’neckline and lengthened the sleeves because it said the clothing in the photos violated the school’s dress code.

Stateside Florida High School has treated student yearbook photos more decently without permission, which has angered some students and parents.

Bartram Trail High School processed photos of at least 80 girls by, among other things, reducing neck openings and lengthening sleeves. Local television reports, among other things WJXT, The New York Times and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

According to the school, the photos were processed because of the school’s dress code. They require girls to dress decently.

School activities have angered students and parents. The yearbook pictures were processed without permission and only the pictures of the girls had to be processed.

The yearbook contained pictures of boys in sports situations on a swimming team, among other things, but their outfits were not considered unsuitable.

Some students have found image processing harassing and accused the school of sexism.

The school informed the local television, which had reported the matter, that it had previously been the practice to remove pictures from the yearbook that violated the dress code. The purpose of the image processing was to ensure that all students had access to the yearbook.

After the uproar over the case, the school announced that it would reimburse a hundred dollars from the yearbook to parents who have regretted their minds about processing pictures of their children.

School the dress code requires shirts and tops to cover shoulders and be decent. Revealing clothing is prohibited. Excessive make-up is also not allowed, and eye-catching hairstyles are prohibited.

The school student has begun collecting names at an address where they are required to change their dress code. According to the BBC, it has already been signed by more than 5,000 people.

U.S. school dress codes have been the subject of criticism in the past. Among other things, they have been said to shame girls for their bodies.