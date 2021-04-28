Thursday, April 29, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States In the United States, a 12-year-old boy will graduate in the spring from high school and college – In addition, he has a startup

by admin
April 28, 2021
in World
0

American Mike Wimmer, 12, has been programming for a five-year-old and starting a startup. He has completed school at an accelerated pace

Stateside The 12-year-old boy is graduating from the end of May from both high school and college, says, among other things CNN.

Resident in the city of Salisbury, North Carolina Mike Wimmer has completed a two-year curriculum during the pandemic year at both high school and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

He graduates from high school as a prime in his class. The pandemic year boosted my studies as Wimmer took advantage of the lull time by taking extra courses. He says he has completed all the grade levels at an accelerated pace.

“I’m like a mushroom. I absorb information quickly, ”Wimmer explains.

Wimmer is interested in mathematics and robotics. She is familiar with computer programming from the age of five by experimenting with herself and using internet videos. The boy has also started a startup.

“My goal is to build technology that will enable people to live better lives.”

Wimmer doesn’t yet know what he’s going to do after graduation. He’s trying to decide whether to grab one of the many job offers he’s received, whether to continue his studies at a college or to develop his business.

In an interview with CNN, Wimmer recalled that he was still a child playing basketball and building legos.

“A lot of people think I’ve lost my childhood, but I’m living the best time of my life.”

.
#United #States #United #States #12yearold #boy #graduate #spring #high #school #college #addition #startup

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The Hospital de Clínicas also has 100% intensive therapy and will give a weekly report on your situation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.