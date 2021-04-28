United States In the United States, a 12-year-old boy will graduate in the spring from high school and college – In addition, he has a startup

American Mike Wimmer, 12, has been programming for a five-year-old and starting a startup. He has completed school at an accelerated pace

Stateside The 12-year-old boy is graduating from the end of May from both high school and college, says, among other things CNN.

Resident in the city of Salisbury, North Carolina Mike Wimmer has completed a two-year curriculum during the pandemic year at both high school and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

He graduates from high school as a prime in his class. The pandemic year boosted my studies as Wimmer took advantage of the lull time by taking extra courses. He says he has completed all the grade levels at an accelerated pace.

“I’m like a mushroom. I absorb information quickly, ”Wimmer explains.

Wimmer is interested in mathematics and robotics. She is familiar with computer programming from the age of five by experimenting with herself and using internet videos. The boy has also started a startup.

“My goal is to build technology that will enable people to live better lives.”

Wimmer doesn’t yet know what he’s going to do after graduation. He’s trying to decide whether to grab one of the many job offers he’s received, whether to continue his studies at a college or to develop his business.

In an interview with CNN, Wimmer recalled that he was still a child playing basketball and building legos.

“A lot of people think I’ve lost my childhood, but I’m living the best time of my life.”