United States | In the state of New York, a historically dangerous situation due to the winter storm – bodies found in cars and under snow masses

It is difficult for rescuers to find those who need help because of the snow masses.

Stateside as a result of the winter storm, at least 31 people have already died in 9 states. Heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures have particularly plagued the eastern parts of the country, but deaths have also been reported in the central part of the country in Colorado, where four people have reportedly frozen to death.

At least 12 people have died in New York state, and officials expect the number to rise. In Buffalo, in the western part of the state, it has already snowed 2.4 meters and electricity is widely out. Rescue units cannot deliver aid to the worst affected areas.

“The situation is like a war zone. Cars on the side of the streets are a shocking sight,” commented the governor of New York Kathy Hochul.

He warned that the situation was still life-threatening and urged people to stay at home.

Authorities have described conditions in Buffalo as historically dangerous, with power outages lasting hours and bodies being found in vehicles and under snowdrifts. Rescue workers have had difficulty finding those in need.

As of Sunday evening, the storm has shown signs of abating, but more than 200,000 people on the East Coast are still without power.

The winter storm has punished New York state in particular. A local man was trying to remove snow from the roof of his house in the Buffalo area.

The National Weather Service NWS has warned that blizzard conditions will continue in New York’s Great Lakes region, where they are caused by snow falling over open water. 60–90 centimeters more snow is expected in the area during the evening.

Freezing readings have been seen in 48 states over the weekend.