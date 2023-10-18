Thursday, October 19, 2023
United States | In the House of Representatives’ vote, there is no solution in the second round either

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 18, 2023
Republican candidate Jim Jordan did not manage to get enough votes behind him in the second round either.

Stateside the House of Representatives still did not get a speaker on Wednesday. The Republican nominee Jim Jordan did not manage to get enough votes behind him in the second round either.

In the vote, 22 representatives of Jordan’s own party voted against him. In the first round on Tuesday, 20 Republicans voted against Jordan.

A majority of the votes cast is needed to elect the president, and Republicans only have a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Disagreements within the Republican Party led earlier this month to the House Speaker at the time, Rep. by Kevin McCarthy to removal from his position. After this, the House of Representatives has been paralyzed for a couple of weeks.

Correction 18.10. at 10:50 p.m.: Kevin McCarthy was mistakenly claimed to be Jim Jordan in a photo earlier in the story.

