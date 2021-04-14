United States In the Floyd trial, the turn of the defense began: According to the use of force consultant, the actions of the accused police were justified

On Monday, a force expert called by the prosecutor ruled that Derek Chauvin’s actions were both excessive and fatal.

Stateside George Floydin former police officer accused of death Derek Chauvinin in the trial, prosecutors completed their stakes on Tuesday. The defense’s turn to call witnesses began immediately, according to a news channel CNN.

A consultant called by the defense, specializing in the use of force by the police Barry Broddin according to Chauvin, the use of force in the May last year’s arrest was justified and based on police training.

Based on the video footage, Chauvin kept his knee on the ground of a black Floyd printed on the ground for more than nine minutes.

Brodd, the former police themselves, also did not consider Chauvin’s use of force deadly. He said Floyd placed the ground on his stomach in handcuffs was justified because Floyd had resisted going to the police car.

“I don’t think controlling a detainee with this on their stomach is no use of force,” Brodd told the news channel ABC’s by.

According to Brodd, for example, keeping in a supine position is the best way to prevent pain in a detainee and to prevent a person from suffocating. However, there is a risk of suffocation associated with the use of the posture, which Brodd said he would warn cops in his training, ABC says.

When the prosecutor was able to cross-examine Brodd on Tuesday, he admitted that according to Minnesota State Police Department practices, Chauvin’s actions involved the use of force, AFP news agency reported.

On Monday, an expert on the use of force called by the prosecutor, for his part, found Chauvin’s use of force to be both oversized and fatal.

The prosecution witnesses were heard in the past half including several police officers, who described the use of force Chauvin Floyd to oversized and unnecessary.

Chauvin the trial began more than two weeks ago and is expected to last a total of a month. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and murder.

If Chauvin is convicted of second-degree murder, he could face 40 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, the cause of death of 46-year-old Floyd, who died, was lack of oxygen and suffocation. The defense, in turn, seeks to establish the cause of death as either drug use or heart disease.

Defense had time to summon several witnesses on Tuesday.

One of them was a friend of Floyd Shawanda Hillwho had been with Floyd in the car on the day of his arrest. Hill said Floyd had been “happy, ordinary, talkative, alert” and then fell asleep in his car, CNN says. Hill had awakened Floyd “a couple of times”.

However, this had woken up, according to Hill, when police arrived at the scene after receiving an alert about a shop in which Floyd had tried to pay with a counterfeit $ 20 bill.

Police and health care professionals who had been in contact with Floyd before last May were also heard as witnesses on Tuesday. The hearing of defense witnesses will continue on Wednesday.