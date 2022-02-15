United States In the filming of the Rust film, the widow of the dead photographer filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

According to a lawyer representing the family of the photographer, the death was the result of “reckless procedure and cost-cutting”.

Western movie Rustin in the filming, the widow of the deceased photographer has indicted the actress Alec Baldwinia against. The widow accuses Baldwin and other people in charge of the scene of causing the death of her husband.

Motion picture cameraman Halyna Hutchins died last October in New Mexico when Baldwin shot him while rehearsing a movie scene. The revolver was loaded with hard stakes. Also a film director Joel Souza wounded.

Hutchins’ widow Matthew Hutchins accuses Baldwin of a crime roughly equivalent to death or murder. The criminal title is in English wrongful death. It means death caused by the unjust actions of someone else.

A lawyer representing a widow and her 9-year-old son Brian Panishin according to Hutchins, his death was the result of “reckless procedure and cost-cutting”. Panish presented a list of at least 15 industry standards that he said were ignored in the descriptions.

According to the lawyer, the compensation claimed by the family would be “significant”.

About the case several charges have been filed in the past. Among other things Rusthas filed charges against Baldwin and those responsible for the safety of the filming.

Baldwin has defended himself by saying he thought the gun was safe. The actor has also denied having pressed the trigger of the gun.