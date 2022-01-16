United States In Texas, the synagogue released all bank inmates

According to the local police chief, the suspect is dead.

The United States The ongoing hostage situation at a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area of ​​Texas is over. The hostage of the armed suspect was reportedly a rabbi as well as at least three other people. Several U.S. media outlets are reporting this, including news channel ABC News.

Ten hours after the situation began, the governor of Texas Greg Abbott tweeted all hostages to be alive and safe. One of the hostages had already been released a few hours earlier.

According to the local police chief, the suspect is dead. According to reporters present, prior to Abbott’s announcement, a loud explosion and shooting was heard at the synagogue.

The suspect had also allegedly installed bombs in various locations.

American news channel CNN wrote that police had evacuated the area. Representative of the local police Dara Nelson told the channel that the situation did not pose a threat to the population. People had to avoid the area.

Nelson said the Federal Police FBI handled the negotiations. According to media reports, a special group operation was also underway.

According to ABC News, the suspect would have demanded a conviction for terrorist crimes Aafia Siddiquin release. Earlier, the channel said the suspect would be Siddiquin’s brother. However, ABC News later reported that Siddiquin’s brother’s attorney had contacted the channel and said the brother was in Houston, Texas. The lawyer had also provided the information to the authorities.

President Joe Biden was informed of the situation and the White House closely followed the progress. Also the Prime Minister of Israel Naphtali Bennett said Israel was following the situation closely.

In the synagogue there was a Saturday Jewish Sabbath service going on that could be followed live on Facebook. The Dallas Morning News writes that the hostage situation was not reflected in the broadcast, but the suspect had been heard speaking during the broadcast. It was unclear who the man was talking to.

Those who followed the service left messages asking them to pray peacefully for the situation to end. The recording has been removed from Facebook, according to CNN.

According to CNN, the authorities viewed the broadcast and used it to obtain information.