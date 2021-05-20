United States In Texas, the man was executed for the first time in decades without the presence of the media

The reason for the lack of media presence, according to the AP, was that the prison authorities had not informed the reporters that the date of the execution had come.

The United States A man was executed in Texas on Wednesday night without any media representatives present. This has never been the case in the past during the 570 executions in the state since the use of the death penalty, says the news agency AP. The first execution after the reinstatement of the death penalty was made in the state in 1982.

The reason for the lack of media presence, according to the AP, was that the prison authorities had not informed the reporters that the date of the execution had come. Media representatives and prison administration spokesman Jeremy Desel had waited in a nearby office.

The execution was the first in the state in nearly a year and involved first-time workers, according to a spokesman.

With a spray of poison the executed 41-year-old man was convicted of killing his 83-year-old aunt in 1999.

The man had previously tried to appeal to the state governor To Greg Abbott by video message, reports the news agency AFP. He had appealed to the governor for this to change the death sentence to life. However, Abbott, who has served as governor since 2015, has only conceded to such a procedure once during his term.

According to AFP, this was the first execution in the country since Joe Biden taking office as President.