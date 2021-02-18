The United States has been hit for several days by a historic cold snap. According to an initial report, freezing temperatures have killed at least 20 people, and millions of people are still without electricity. “In Dallas, Texas, Thursday, February 18, it will still be -9 ° C. The city center is frozen, almost emptied of its inhabitants who do not put their noses outside”, testifies the correspondent of France Televisions in the United States, Loïc de la Mornais, live from Dallas.

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency for Texas, as have local judicial authorities. “They have also forbidden residents who still have electricity to raise their thermostat above 20 ° C. Traders are prohibited from raising prices on basic products. The temperatures will not rise to the same level. -above 0 ° C before Saturday “, specifies Loïc de la Mornais.

