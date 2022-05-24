Tuesday, May 24, 2022
United States In Texas, at least two dead and several injured in a school shootout

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2022
in World Europe
In the United States, two people have been killed and at least 14 injured in a school shooting in the state of Texas. News channels tell about this, among other things ABC and CNN.

Authorities say there are children among the victims. The injured have been taken to hospital.

The shooting took place on Tuesday at a school called Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

According to police, the suspect was caught after one o’clock in the afternoon.

The news is being updated.

