A few days before his inauguration in Washington, United States, Joe Biden unveiled Thursday, January 14 the first step of his dizzying economic recovery plan: 1,900 billion dollars, or 1,563 billion euros, intended to provoke a real electroshock to revive consumption and bring out the poorest categories and workers in the doldrums linked to the Covid-19 epidemic. Franceinfo traveled to Scranton, the hometown of the president-elect, a working-class city, to which he permanently claims.

With her pink skirt, in the middle of the dirty snow, Sue’s fingers are red with the cold. She twirls among the sacks of onions and potatoes. By his side is Joseph Davis: “We’re at 499 Mulberry Street, and that’s food that the Salvation Army brings from time to time, it’s for the people in the building,” he explains. The queues for food have never been longer. Many here have lost their jobs.

“People have lost their homes, they don’t know what to do, feed the children or pay for medicine, pay car bills or electricity bills.” Sue, resident of Scranton to franceinfo

In the United States, the coronavirus epidemic has pushed eight million people into poverty and 50 million Americans are now food insecure. Sue lives on the eighth floor and Joseph lives on the second. At 65, she works at a parking ticket office. He just retired, he was employed in a hospital. They are not “the most to be pitied”, they say, since they each contributed for health insurance, and pay their rent. At Christmas, Joseph treated himself to a $ 12 meal at Abe, the local delicatessen. But there are no longer many people among the Formica tables. “There were four waitresses here, unfortunately we had to part with them”, says the boss, Angelo. “The salary for a waitress should be $ 3 per hour, plus tips.”

Joe Biden has promised that the federal minimum wage, at $ 7.5, is expected to rise to $ 15. Its gigantic recovery plan provides for sending a check for $ 1,400 to 80% of households. For Jack, who lives in Scranton, this plan to kick-start American consumption is sheer madness. “I don’t think American companies can afford to pay such salaries. Especially small companies. Not everyone can afford that.”, he said.

I know that we will be paying a lot of taxes. The cost of energy will go up, the same for gasoline, gas, a lot of things will go up. People will have to live with it. Jack, a Scranton resident franceinfo

Joe Biden was 10 when he left Scranton, when his father left after losing his job. He never forgot his words: “A job is more than a check at the end of the month. It’s a matter of dignity.”