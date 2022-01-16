United States In his speech, Trump repeated the familiar lie about the election victory

The speech, kneeling from one topic to another, lasted more than an hour and a half.

The United States former president Donald Trump spoke to his supporters at an event in Florence, Arizona, for the first time since October. After four o’clock on Sunday morning, the speech that began in Finnish time, kneeling on another topic, lasted more than an hour and a half.

As promised, Trump addressed a number of topics in his speech. The ex-president repeatedly repeated his erroneous claim that he would have won the 2020 presidential election. Trump also blamed the current president Joe Biden including the poor management of the coronavirus and Afghanistan.

Only the conservative Newsmax channel, which enjoys the popularity of the former president, showed the speech live.