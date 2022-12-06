United States | In Georgia’s senatorial election today, a rerun – the result will decide whether the Democrats will get an outright majority in the Senate

A power-hungry senator and a former soccer star are fighting for the position. A record 400 million dollars have been invested in the campaign.

Stateside The state of Georgia will vote on Tuesday in the second round of the midterm elections, which will decide whether the Democrats’ narrow majority in the Senate will be strengthened or whether the Republicans will be able to reduce it.

The senator sitting opposite is in the election Raphael Warnock53, and his challenger Herschel Walker60. Neither managed to get more than half of the votes cast in the October midterm elections, so a new election was required under state law.

Although the majority of the Democrats in the Senate is not under threat, including the president Joe Biden has reminded that its confirmation would be vital. I saw it because suddenly a fake Democrat senator Joe Manchin has already refused to support several bills from the Biden administration during the first two years of the presidency.

The Democrats have invited Warnock’s campaign to join their brightest star, the ex-president Barack Obama’s.

On the other hand, it was important for the Republicans to stop the rising momentum of the Democrats, because the Democrats succeeded in the midterm elections much better than expected, even though the Republicans gained control of the majority of the House of Representatives.

Both parties have not been tight-fisted in the use of money either, as more than 400 million dollars have already been spent on election campaigning in Georgia, which is the most in the history of US midterm elections.

The candidates have been completely equal in opinion polls, so it is impossible to predict the result.

Warnock and Walker are very different candidates, even though both are African-American. Warnock is the second youngest in a family of 12 children, whose father was a former soldier and whose mother worked in the cotton fields. The family was very poor.

Even after being elected senator, Warnock continued to work as a priest in the same Atlanta church where the civil rights activist Martin Luther King once preached. Wanock has a doctorate in theology.

Walker, on the other hand, is known as one of college football’s greatest players ever.

“I will always be your champion because I love you all. We are going to win this election,” Walker beamed at his election rally on Monday CNN’s by.

The former president Donald Trump’s however, supported Walker has recently been the subject of several scandals. Walker has been rumored to have paid for abortions for two women with whom he has had a relationship, although he has publicly supported a complete ban on abortion.

Premonitions based on that, it seems that there is more voting interest than expected. In the one that ended on Friday in advance voting almost 1.9 million voters went to the polls. About 11 million people live in the state located in the southeastern part of the United States. During early voting, 300,000 people cast their votes almost every day, setting a state record for the number of votes cast on a single voting day.

Almost a third of those who voted in advance are black, which has traditionally meant success for the Democrats. This would also be facilitated by the fact that more than a quarter of early voters are under the age of 50.

For the powerful Senator Warnock, this is already the fourth election in two years. He was a candidate for the Senate for the first time a couple of years ago. The race for the senator’s seat in 2020 was also tight and was only decided in the second round.

On the last day of campaigning on Monday, Warnock encouraged university students to vote.

“I want you to know that even if you have already voted, your task is not over yet. Your task is to get more votes from your friends as well,” Warnock said at the campaign event CNN’s by.

According to a CNN poll, Warnock was narrowly ahead of Republican Walker on Monday. However, he did not consider his victory certain.

“Herschel Walker still has a chance to win this place,” Warnock said.