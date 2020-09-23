In this crucial presidential state, a law suspends the voting rights of criminals who have served the prison term to which they were sentenced but still have fines or court costs to pay. This fundraising helped pay off some of these debts.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, singer John Legend, basketball star LeBron James and other donors donated $ 20 million (€ 17 million) to pay off debts of former Florida inmates so they could vote in the presidential election of November 3. Some believe that this measure could affect the result of the presidential election, because of the crucial role of Florida in the outcome of the poll that will pit Republican President Donald Trump against former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

An organization called the Florida Rights Restoration Commission (FRCC) said on Tuesday it had raised the funds to pay the debts of former inmates who served their prison terms in Florida. A law that recently came into force in the southern state of the United States suspends the right to vote of criminals who have served the prison sentence to which they were sentenced but still have fines or court costs to pay. Some of these former detainees have debts of tens of thousands of dollars, and most cannot pay. The new law can prevent up to 750,000 people – mostly black or Hispanic – from voting.

Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York who tried unsuccessfully this year to win the Democratic nomination for the presidential election, ultimately going to Joe Biden, was one of the main contributors to the operation of the FRRC. “The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and no American should be deprived of this right”, he said in a statement. “By working with the FRRC, we are determined to put an end to electoral disqualification and the discrimination that has always caused it”, he explained.

More than 44,000 people across the United States participated in the operation, including ex-basketball player Michael Jordan, Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, director Stephen Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw. Donors also include companies Warner Music, Levi Strauss, MTV, Comedy Central, and the NBA Orlando Magic and Miami Heat franchises. “The democracy we want is not a democracy where an American is forced to choose between putting food on the table and voting”said FRRC Executive Director Desmond Mead. “With this operation, we are creating a more inclusive democracy that we can all be proud of”, he said.