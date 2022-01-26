Thursday, January 27, 2022
United States In Florida, 39 people missing after boat crashes, Coast Guard suspects human trafficking

January 26, 2022
in World
Among other things, the smugglers use the Bahamas as a starting point for smuggling people into the United States.

The United States In Florida, 39 people are missing after a boat crashed off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, according to news agency AFP. The Coast Guard suspects the incident involved human trafficking and has launched a search to find the missing.

The Miami Coast Guard said it had received a report of a man stranded in a capsized boat. The man was rescued and said 39 people had set off on Bimin Island in the Bahamas on Saturday night. Bimini is about 217 miles off the coast of Florida.

However, according to the man, the boat had capsized due to severe weather conditions. According to the man, no one in the boat had life jackets.

Among other things, the smugglers use the Bahamas as a starting point for smuggling people, often, for example, Caribbean citizens, to the United States.

Last Friday, 32 people were rescued from a crashed boat about eight kilometers from the island of Bimin. Even then, in the case, both the Bahamian and U.S. authorities suspected human trafficking.

