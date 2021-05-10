United States In Colorado, USA, a gunman killed six people and himself at a birthday party

The suspect was the boyfriend of the female victim.

The United States In Colorado, a gunman has killed six people and himself at a birthday party, police say. All of the victims were adults, and the shooter did not injure the children present, according to police.

According to authorities, in addition to the six dead adults, a seriously wounded victim was found at the scene, who later died of his injuries at the hospital.

According to the police the suspect was the boyfriend of the female victim. Police received notice of the shooting shortly after midnight the night before Sunday. The killings occurred in a caravan park in Colorado Springs.

“The suspect, who was the boyfriend of one female victim, drove to the residence, walked in and started shooting people before taking his own life. We will continue our investigation to find out the motive for the act, ”the police statement said.

Both the mayor of Colorado Springs and the state governor have expressed their condolences over the incident. This is the worst mass shooting in the city in recent years.

Armed violence has recently been wallpapered again in the United States following several mass shootings. The most recent massacre in Colorado was not experienced until March at a supermarket in the city of Boulder. 10 people were killed.

President Joe Biden has called U.S. gun violence an epidemic and an international stigma. In the United States, a total of more than 43,000 firearm-related deaths were recorded last year. The figure includes suicides.