United States | In California, police say they have caught a feverishly wanted suspected serial killer – caught “in the middle of the hunt”

The suspect is believed to have killed at least six people.

Los Angeles/Helsinki

Stateside In California, police say they have arrested a suspected serial killer who has been feverishly wanted lately. He is suspected in a series of bloody acts in which at least six people have been killed.

The police chief of the city of Stockton, located in the central parts of the state, tells the police department about it on Facebook pages.

According to the chief, the 43-year-old suspect was hunting for a new victim when he was arrested. The man had a handgun with him, and the chief estimates that the authorities prevented another killing.

The suspect is said to have a previous criminal record, but there is no full certainty about the extent of the criminal record.