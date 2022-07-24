United States | In California, a wildfire spread over a wide area in less than a day, and several areas were ordered to evacuate

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire is out of control and spreading quickly.

Stateside the heatwave has increased the wildfire risk.

A wildfire that started in California near Yosemite National Park on Friday spread over a wide area in less than a day. On Saturday local time, the fire was already raging in an area of ​​approximately 3,800 hectares.

More than 500 rescuers are fighting the fire. In addition, they are trying to extinguish it with the help of water-dropping helicopters. The fire known as the Oak Fire is from the United States of the Los Angeles Times according to this year’s largest wildfire in California.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire was still not under control as of Saturday evening local time. According to estimates, it may take a week to get the fire under control. The department describes the fire as extremely violent. Hot and dry air and drought promote the spread of fire.

The newspaper writes that the fire has destroyed ten structures and threatens 2,000. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some nearby areas. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated.

This is what the wildfire looked like from the International Space Station on Friday, July 22.

Climatologist Daniel Swain described on Twitter, that the fire spreads quickly and violently. His along with it it is significant that the fire has spread widely in almost every direction.

Images of the smoke cloud have been shared on social media, which according to the Los Angeles Times has risen to a height of up to thousands of meters.

In recent years, huge and fast-moving wildfires have spread in California and other parts of the western United States. The reasons for the fires are, among other things, years of drought, which has been affected by climate change.