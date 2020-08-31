United States In a couple of hours on Sunday, Trump sent out nearly 90 tweets in which he supported his supporters and blessed the actions of those who shot at the crowd in Portland.

According to Joe Biden, the president is driving his country to the brink of street wars, the Mayor of Portland accused Trump of being a source of “anger and dichotomy”.

The United States president Donald Trump has received exceptionally strong criticism for its attitude to the violence tearing its country. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Sunday opinion according to Trump is driving his country into a spiral of revenge and on the brink of street wars.

Democratic Mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler in turn saidthat “it is you who have spawned hatred and dichotomy in the United States” and “tried to divide us more than any human being in the course of our modern history”.

Trump struck back, saying that in Wheeler’s hands, Portland has turned into a city of “death and destruction”. He accused Biden of supporting the riots and wanting to cut police budgets.

Trump messenger on Sunday morning, in about two hours on Twitter, nearly 90 tweets or retweets in which he very clearly chose his side in the violence tearing Portland and other American cities. Demonstrations and riots that began with police violence against blacks have plagued the United States throughout the summer.

Trump called right-wing protesters who traveled to Portland “great patriots”, while he called left-wing protesters “anarchists, villains, and agitators”.

Trump also took a stand on his own hand by approving the actions of his supporters who shot the crowd with paintballs and pepper spray. He shared a video with a journalist from The New York Times showing the journalist Mike Baker said he himself was the target of violent actions by the “Trump people”.

“They shot me too,” Baker wrote.

In the cover words that referred to the video, Trump stated that “it can’t be unexpected” that Portland residents will visit in the aftermath of 95 days of unrest. “The mayor is HÖLMÖ. National Guard on the scene! ” Trump has tweeted.

President also shared the tweet “rest in peace Jay” with a tweet commemorating the shooting of riots on Saturday Jay Bishopia, who wore the cap of the Patriot Prayer organization that supports Trump. The Patriot Prayer is a small one attached to the far right group, which began operations in Portland three to four years ago.

In that tweet, founder of a women’s organization that supports Trump Amy Kremer stated that Bishop, who was killed, was “a good American who loved his country and who supported the police”. According to Kremer, Bishop was assassinated by leftist Antifa.

Sharing Kremer’s tweet, Trump had already taken a stand on the question of the guilt of the act. He also underlined once again that he has spoken very selectively about victims of violence.

For example, he has not mentioned in his tweets Jacob Blakea, who was repeatedly shot in the back by police on August 23 in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake was paralyzed in the shooting, which triggered a new series of demonstrations and riots and further exacerbated the fiery situation in Portland.

Trump has also remained silent for a long time as a Minnesotaist who launched large-scale protests George Floydin case. Floyd was killed by white police by pressing him on his knee during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25.

Initially, Trump tweeted condolences to Floyd’s relatives and promised to investigate the death thoroughly. However, on June 5, Trump retweeted a message with an ultraconservative presenter and disseminator of conspiracy theories Glenn Beck quoted a guest on his radio show that using Floyd as a martyr “nauses me”.

Beck and his guests Candace Owens focused on the fact that Floyd had a long series of crimes behind him. Floyd was often imprisoned for things like armed robbery, drug possession, and theft.

There have also been reports in the social media that Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back of the police, had been wanted for a sexual offense (of false and widespread arguments pedophilia). Such information is intended to justify or understand the violence used by the police.

On Sunday, Trump also shared tweets bundling the Antifa movement and the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM), which opposes violence against blacks, into the same group. He has previously called the BLM a “symbol of hatred” and proposed naming Antifa a terrorist organization.

A supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, which demands fair treatment for blacks, met with supporters of the Blue Lives Matter movement in Kenosha on Sunday. Blue Lives Matter calls for violence against police to be made a hate crime.­

Democrats while standing behind the goals of the BLM movement. A couple of weeks ago, a quiet moment for George Floyd was held at the Democratic Party meeting.

Trump, meanwhile, hasn’t mentioned Floyd on Twitter since June, a collection of the president’s tweets archive information tells. He also did not mention Floyd in his speech to the Republican Party Conference last week, although he referred to the unrest that followed his death (and blamed Democrats for it).

Trumpin neutrality in racial disputes has been suspected throughout his presidency, as he built his popularity on suspicion of a black Democratic president; Barack Obaman descent and stigmatizing Mexicans as rapists.

Presidency in the early twentieth kohahduttavimpia events of August 2017 were of Virginia Charlottesville demonstrations, which were numerous neo-Nazis, kukluxklanilaisia ​​and other extreme right and racism liberal counter-demonstrators opposing.

One far-right drove into the ranks of protesters, killing one woman and injuring several. Trump did not immediately explicitly condemn the far-right crowd who arrived at the protest, but noted that there were “really cool people” in both protest camps and there was a reason on both sides.

Traces of riots in Kenosha.­

Trumpin and Democrat-led states or cities escalated on Sunday in Wisconsin as well, Tony Evers in his letter, he appealed to Trump to cancel his planned visit to Kenosha on Tuesdays. He feared that Trump’s visit could increase the dichotomy in the “grieving and traumatized” community.

However, the White House announced on Sunday that Trump will travel to the city to meet people who “miss the leadership that would support local law enforcement and vandalized businesses”.

Trump hasn’t tweeted about the white 17-year-old at all Kyle from Rittenhouse, who shot two people to death and wounded a third last week in the chaotic events in Kenosha. On Sunday, he avoided the issue of the case at a news conference and said he expected more detailed investigations into the matter.

For many of Trump’s supporters and the conservative media, Rittenhouse is a hero as he traveled from Illinois to Kenosha to defend local businesses with his gun. Conservative commentator Ann Coulter for example, said he wanted Rittenhouse to be president.