Joe Biden will officially become President of the United States on Wednesday, January 20. Usually, the investiture ceremony can bring hundreds of thousands of American citizens to the streets of Washington. However, this year, authorities planned to deploy a major security device to prevent an overflow similar to that of Wednesday, January 6, when pro-Trump activists invaded the Capitol. “The military may outnumber the public attending the ceremony,” affirms Emmanuelle Lagarde, in duplex from the American capital for the 11 p.m. of franceinfo on Sunday January 17.



21,000 soldiers should indeed be present on site, i.e. “four times more security forces than in 2016,” said the journalist. Two gatherings (of a hundred people each) will nevertheless be authorized. “More than a manifestation that degenerates, the main risk is that of the violent act, committed by an isolated man or a small group,” adds the special envoy of France Télévisions.

