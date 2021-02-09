Unless there is a twist, former United States President Donald Trump is not expected to attend his second impeachment trial, which opens Tuesday, February 9. According to the journalist France Télévisions Agnès Vahramian, in duplex from Washington (United States), he would judge his trial “ridiculous”. The former president struggled to build a defense: “Five of his lawyers resigned a few days ago”, Continues the journalist.

Donald Trump is accused of inciting sedition for having encouraged the insurgents of January 6 to enter the United States Congress and to sack it. “Democrats absolutely want this trial even if Donald Trip is no longer president, because they hope that in the event of impeachment, Donald Trump will be politically prevented from running for re-election, especially in the 2024 presidential election.”, Explains journalist Agnès Vahramian

