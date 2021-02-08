We take the same and start again. One year after Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, the Senate meets today for a second and final “round”. The billionaire is no longer president, but he must, according to the Democrats, answer for an “incitement to insurrection”, a “ historic treason “. The indictment was passed by the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives with the input of ten Republican MPs. The Senate acts as a tribunal and a two-thirds majority of the hundred senators is necessary for impeachment to occur, after debates which are expected to last a week. As in the first trial, there is almost no chance that this threshold will be reached.

The same line of defense for arrested attackers

What difference would it make now that Donald Trump was returned by the popular verdict to his civilian activities? “ We cannot leave such an act with impunity “, is, in essence, the Democrats’ response. For the latter, the responsibility of the president, then in office, in the assault on the Capitol that caused the death of five people is overwhelming. While the two houses of Congress met to certify the results of the electoral college vote, making Joe Biden the 46th president of the country, Donald Trump held a meeting a few hundred meters away. He then invited his supporters to come to the Capitol, adding that he would join them there. “ You will never take back our country by being weak. You have to show strength and you have to be strong “, he also launched to a white-hot crowd. We know the rest. Ironically, the attackers arrested and indicted almost all chose the same line of defense: they only responded to the president’s call. If Donald Trump’s accountability were established, then a simple majority vote would suffice to render him ineligible. A tempting argument for Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republicans in the Senate, and the establishment of the GOP (Grand Old Party), who saw it as a means of getting rid of their hero who had become too cumbersome.

Five Republican “dissidents” should vote for impeachment

17 of the 50 right-wing senators must join their Democratic counterparts to condemn Donald Trump. The polls quickly whistled the end of the “recess”: a majority of Republican voters continue to trust Donald Trump. Threatened to be challenged during the primaries, the elected officials have fallen into line. In a vote taken at the end of January, 45 Republican senators ruled the impeachment procedure unconstitutional. The five “dissidents” (including Mitt Romney, the 2012 presidential candidate) are therefore potentially the only ones to vote for impeachment.

In all likelihood, Donald Trump will come out of this second “whitewashed” and reinforced trial. He will remain more than ever the leader of the conservative movement drifting towards nationalism. The leader of the Republican group in the House, Kevin McCarthy, recently visited her in his Florida palace, shortly before defending the newly elected Marjorie Taylor Greene, follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, in charge, before her election, of anti-Semitic comments and calls for murder. So goes the life of the “Trumpized” Republican Party whose objective is now to regain the majority of the two Chambers during the mid-ma ndat elections in November 2022.