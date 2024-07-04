United States|Some political followers believe that Biden’s resignation could help the Democrats towards another term in the White House.

of the United States president Joe Biden last week went badly the election debate has started a fierce debate among the Democrats about the future.

The debate revolves around whether Biden should step aside from the presidential race and let the Democrats choose someone else to challenge the former president at the August caucus Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, The New York Times and CNN poured down add water to the rumor mill when they reported, based on an unnamed source, that Biden was considering withdrawing from the race.

The question of eligibility as a candidate has also raised another, even more embarrassing question. If there is no Biden to compete in the elections, is there to be a sitting president?

Debate wasn’t the first time the president had slurred his words.

American media Vox resemblehow Biden called President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to lead Mexico and froze at the Juneteenth event. They belong to Biden’s inner circle have told his slips became more frequent.

If the election debate was not an isolated incident but part of a pattern, it may be an indication of the president’s current ability to work.

Some Republicans have taken to the idea like a faucet.

According to Vox, the idea of ​​the Democrats introducing the 25th Amendment to the Constitution is being debated within the party. It is used if the president is unable to perform his duties.

If the vice president Terrible Harris and the majority of the government would consider Biden unfit to be president, they would submit a written declaration to that effect. Then Harris would immediately take the place of the president.

However, this is an extreme option that would hardly be resorted to.

However, Biden’s resignation could also be of strategic benefit.

Washington Monthly magazine evaluatethat as a sitting president, it would be easier for Harris to win over Biden’s delegates, i.e., party convention representatives, and be named the Democrats’ official presidential candidate.

The paper believes that as a sitting president, the first female president and the first South Asian president, Harris would have a chance to beat Trump.

Biden’s for resignation and the possibilities of Harris taking office is written by also The Atlantic.

The president’s fitness in the debate has guaranteed that Trump will highlight Harris’s possible rise to the presidency in his campaign. In the horror pictures of the right wing, Harris is perfect incompetent a candidate who would be the worst possible president for the United States.

By taking office now, Harris could use the next few months to disprove the image he’s been sold.

Most recently, the president of the United States resigned Richard Nixon in 1974.

“Nixon had to resign because he insulted American democracy. Biden must resign for the opposite reason: to give America’s democracy the best chance to survive,” The Atlantic write.