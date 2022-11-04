United States | Iconic buildings are now changing their names in honor of the rock and film billionaire – Can the same happen in Finland?

David Geffen wants to be an “example for young gays” and does not hide his billion-dollar charitable and cultural donations. In Finland, mainly sports and concert arenas have changed their names due to sponsorship agreements, but the practice can change.

Billionaire David Geffen79, is well on his way to perpetuating his name on dozens of cultural and educational buildings through his donations.

The New York Philharmonic’s traditional home hall just opened after years of renovation under the name of David Geffen Hall in New York’s Lincoln Center.

Originally opened as Philharmonic Hall, the building was from 1973 Avery Fisher Hall, according to the major donor of the renovation at the time.

by Avery Fisher (1906–1994) heirs were confused when they heard that even this name for the concert hall will not last forever. The estate received $15 million in compensation for the name change.

The exterior of the building is more reminiscent of the former. The interior has been completely renovated. Based on initial reactions, the concert hall’s poor acoustics are already better, but not as good as a stone’s throw away in the legendary Carnegie Hall.

Avery Fisher Hall is now David Geffen Hall. Only the outer shell of the building is more or less unchanged.

The concert hall has been completely renovated in David Geffen Hall.

This is already the second David Geffen Hall in New York. Previously, a Columbia Business School building was named after him.

The New York Times listed recently other cultural buildings bearing the name of David Geffen.

In Los Angeles, the David Geffen Galleries, a new part of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art complex, is under construction. The city is also known for Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, David Geffen Theater and David Geffen Playhouse, as well as The David Geffen School of Medicine as part of the University of California.

Yale University, on the other hand, provides tuition-free tuition for students at the David Geffen School of Drama – thanks to Geffen’s donation.

Art by Mike Kelley in The Geffen Contemporary at The Museum of Contemporary Art. The Museum of Contemporary Art is also known by the abbreviation MOCA.

Geffen has already donated around 1.2 billion euros through his foundation to, for example, museums, concert halls, medicine and education.

He doesn’t demand that all donations be named after him in return, but that will happen in the future. Geffen has promised to give away all his assets. Some of this will happen later in connection with the will, and quite possibly the vast majority will be donated to the foundation bearing his name.

“I don’t believe that donating is best done anonymously,” he said years ago In an interview with Fortune magazine.

“We must be examples to our friends and community. I should be an example for young homosexuals,” he emphasized.

Geffen was mentioned as a younger example Cheri as a boyfriend, but since 1992 he has openly talked about his sexual orientation.

Cher and David Geffen, who negotiated the singer’s $2 million-plus deal with Warner Brothers in the mid-1970s.

Geffen was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1943 and did not succeed in his studies due to dyslexia.

He started his career with fake academic papers at the William Morris Agency, first as a mail sorter and then as a talent scout.

Soon he was already the manager of future and established stars Laura from Nyro to Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Jackson Browne as a manager, he was looking for a record label for his talent, and when a deal couldn’t be reached, he founded his own Asylum Records. They soon recorded it in bread, for example Joni MitchellThe Eagles, Tom Waits and for two discs as well Bob Dylan before returning to Columbia Records.

Geffen also gained a foothold in the film industry in management positions at Warner Brothers and has boasted that he has only flown in his private plane since the late 1970s.

In 1980 he founded Geffen Records, which was distributed by Warner. John Lennon recorded his last album for Geffen, and the company’s artists also included e.g Donna Summer, Elton JohnAerosmith, Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana and Neil Young.

Geffen was also invited Michael Jackson’s as an “insider advisor” for example in the Los Angeles Times and in the New York Times.

Later this closeness changed into mutual hostilityand Jackson repeatedly claimed that it was Geffen that destroyed his career.

Quincy Jones, Michael Jakcson and Jackson’s so-called “inner circle advisor” David Geffen in Los Angeles in 1982.

Geffen made one great deal after another. First, he received over half a billion dollars worth of stock from MCA when the company bought Geffen Records. After that, Japanese electronics giant Matsushita bought MCA and paid about $670,000 million for Geffen’s shares.

In the film industry, the Geffen Film Company produced, for example Beetlejuice– a hit. A little later, he founded DreamWorks director by Steven Spielberg and by Jeffrey Katzenberg with. The company produced or acted as a part producer in several giant successes, such as Save Private Ryan and Gladiator.

In 2005, the founders started selling their shares in DreamWorks and later, for example, in DreamWorks Animation.

With each sale, Geffen’s fortune grew.

David Geffen, Bill Gates and Steven Spielberg talked about the collaboration between DreamWorks and Microsoft in 1995.

Last In recent years, Geffen has focused more and more on the activities of his foundation and on considering his donations.

It brings him a lot of attention from the cultural world as well. Director of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Michael Govan according to The New York Times, spent an entire year trying to land a donation, and eventually Geffen gave $150 million for the David Geffen Galleries.

On the other hand, Geffen does not micromanage the use of its donations. When the money has been given for a certain purpose and the possible use of Geffen’s name has been agreed upon, he usually gives a free hand to the implementation of the project.

American way it’s okay to ask if any name is “sacred” or if everything can be changed.

Could Trump Tower ever be Geffen Tower if Trump’s fortune collapses and Geffen takes an interest in the building?

Can Carnegie Hall become Geffen Hall if it receives a giant donation?

Each building is, of course, a separate case. Money doesn’t solve everything, but it does a lot.