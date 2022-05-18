United States “I ran in and out the line” – California has such astonishing thefts that customers and shops are fleeing downtown San Francisco

Brontë Freeman, who went shopping at the Macy’s department store, is nervous about shoplifting.

25 cars stopped in front of the store, and 80 stores ran in. As a result of the theft, which has swelled to incomprehensible proportions, guards in San Francisco are guarding the doors of shops and times are being set aside for luxury boutiques. Proponents of Trump are taking full advantage of the grief of the most liberal region in the United States.

San Francisco

“I hate it to come to town, ”says a young woman in front of the San Francisco Nordstrom department store. The rest of the party goes shopping, and he stays out of the store.

Families pass by. Small children are in a tight leash.

Why doesn’t the young woman keep entering the city and go into the store? She’s scared.