It is a surreal conversation of which we know the details thanks to a recording made public by the Washington post. Phone in hand, Donald Trump talks to Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State of Georgia in charge of the elections. The quasi-monologue lasts almost an hour. The incumbent president wants to convince the elected official that he should not validate the results. “We won the election, it’s not fair to deprive ourselves of it, Brad”, launches Trump who continues: “It will be very expensive in many respects. And I think you have to say you’re going to review the votes, and you can review them. But you have to reexamine them with people who want to find answers, not with people who don’t want to find answers (…). It is okay to say you have recalculated. And finally, this thinly veiled call for fraud: “I just need to find 11,780 more votes.” “End of laconic inadmissibility of the elected Republican:” We think our figures are good. “

Find all of our articles on the United States.