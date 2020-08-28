United States Hurricane Laura swept over Louisiana, the image compilation shows the devastation of the storm

The hurricane subsided on Thursday, but had time to cause extensive damage.

John Woodward HS

Published: 8:25

A couple in the ruins of their ruined home in Lake Charles.

Typhoon Laura landed in Louisiana, USA on Thursday. At the time, its wind speed was nearly 67 meters per second, but later on Thursday, the hurricane subsided into a tropical storm.

The storm caused several devastations in the state of Louisiana. It takes several days to assess the extent of the damage, Reuters news agency reported. According to the news agency, the storm claimed six lives.

The image compilation shows what kind of damage the storm caused.

The destruction of Laura in Lake Charles.

Aerial view of Laura’s destruction in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Rickey Guillory in front of his destroyed home in Kinder, Louisiana.

Mary Beth Darscheid investigates damage to her container in Lake Charles.

A chemical plant fire raised a cloud of smoke in Lake Charles.

Destroyed small planes in Sulfur, Louisiana.

Police helped a truck driver dumped by a hurricane get out of the cab in Vinton, Louisiana.

A fallen tree cut power lines in Lake Charles.

Michael and Darlene Taylor in front of their home in Grand Lake, Louisiana.

The facade of the building was damaged in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Trees have fallen into the street in Lake Charles.

The floods raised by Laura have destroyed a residential area in Hackberry, Louisiana.

James Sony is exploring the ruins of his home in Lake Charles.

Ahmed Nawaz described the destruction of a commercial building in Lake Charles.