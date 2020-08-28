No Result
United States Hurricane Laura swept over Louisiana, the image compilation shows the devastation of the storm

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
August 28, 2020
in World
Storm swept over Louisiana – Abroad | HS.fi

The hurricane subsided on Thursday, but had time to cause extensive damage.

John Woodward HS

Published: 8:25

A couple in the ruins of their ruined home in Lake Charles.

Picture: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

Typhoon Laura landed in Louisiana, USA on Thursday. At the time, its wind speed was nearly 67 meters per second, but later on Thursday, the hurricane subsided into a tropical storm.

The storm caused several devastations in the state of Louisiana. It takes several days to assess the extent of the damage, Reuters news agency reported. According to the news agency, the storm claimed six lives.

The image compilation shows what kind of damage the storm caused.

The destruction of Laura in Lake Charles.

Picture: Joe Raedle / AFP

Aerial view of Laura’s destruction in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Picture: AFP

Rickey Guillory in front of his destroyed home in Kinder, Louisiana.

Picture: SHANNON STAPLETON / Reuters

Mary Beth Darscheid investigates damage to her container in Lake Charles.

Picture: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Reuters

A chemical plant fire raised a cloud of smoke in Lake Charles.

Picture: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

Destroyed small planes in Sulfur, Louisiana.

Picture: ADREES LATIF / Reuters

Police helped a truck driver dumped by a hurricane get out of the cab in Vinton, Louisiana.

Picture: ADREES LATIF / Reuters

A fallen tree cut power lines in Lake Charles.

Picture: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

Michael and Darlene Taylor in front of their home in Grand Lake, Louisiana.

Picture: Eric Thayer / AFP

The facade of the building was damaged in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Picture: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Reuters

Trees have fallen into the street in Lake Charles.

Picture: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Reuters

The floods raised by Laura have destroyed a residential area in Hackberry, Louisiana.

Picture: ADREES LATIF / Reuters

James Sony is exploring the ruins of his home in Lake Charles.

Picture: Joe Raedle / AFP

Ahmed Nawaz described the destruction of a commercial building in Lake Charles.

Picture: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Reuters

Storm winds have torn the U.S. flag to shreds at a cemetery in Mount Calvary, Louisiana.

Picture: SHANNON STAPLETON / Reuters

.

