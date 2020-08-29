After passing through the Caribbean, Storm Laura strengthened as it crossed the Gulf of Mexico and became a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which has five.

Hurricane Laura, which hit Louisiana and Texas, killed at least 14 people in the United States, according to a new report from authorities and local media on Friday, August 28. The previous one reported at least 6 victims.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards indicated thatat least ten people lost their lives in their state, half of them because of carbon monoxide produced by portable generators used inside buildings due to power cuts.

Four other deaths were caused by falling trees, and a man drowned in the sinking of his boat, due to the storm. In Texas, three of the four deaths recorded are also due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The victims are homeless people who had taken refuge in a billiard room and had brought their generator inside, according to the newspaper Beaumont Enterprise (in English).

When she swept through Haiti, Laura caused the deaths of at least 31 people across the country. In the Dominican Republic, four people were killed.

After its passage over the Caribbean, Storm Laura had strengthened as it crossed the Gulf of Mexico. It had become a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which has five. She was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday afternoon.