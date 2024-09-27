Friday, September 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | Hurricane Helene’s death toll has risen to over thirty

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
United States | Hurricane Helene’s death toll has risen to over thirty
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Hurricane Helene made landfall in the United States on Friday.

Stateside authorities have confirmed more than thirty deaths from Hurricane Helene.

In the state of South Carolina, at least 14 people have been killed. Two of the victims were lifeguards. The deaths of four people were related to trees that crashed through the roofs.

Governor of the State of Georgia Brian Kemp said 11 people had died in his state.

According to the governor, 115 damaged structures were found in the city of Valdosta, in which several people were trapped.

Seven people were reportedly killed by Helen in Florida.

#United #States #Hurricane #Helenes #death #toll #risen

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A state of emergency was introduced in the suburbs of Makhachkala after a gas station explosion

A state of emergency was introduced in the suburbs of Makhachkala after a gas station explosion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]