United States | Hurricane Helene’s death toll has risen to over thirty

United States|Hurricane Helene made landfall in the United States on Friday.

Stateside authorities have confirmed more than thirty deaths from Hurricane Helene.

In the state of South Carolina, at least 14 people have been killed. Two of the victims were lifeguards. The deaths of four people were related to trees that crashed through the roofs.

Governor of the State of Georgia Brian Kemp said 11 people had died in his state.

According to the governor, 115 damaged structures were found in the city of Valdosta, in which several people were trapped.

Seven people were reportedly killed by Helen in Florida.