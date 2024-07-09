At least eight people have died after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the southeast of the Texas and on the Louisianaleaving nearly three million households without power. Beryl made landfall in the southern United States yesterday morning as a Category One hurricane, later downgraded to a tropical storm. One person died in Louisiana and seven in Texas, where nearly 2.6 million people were without power last night.

Surfside Beach, Texas



Freeport, Texas

It had never happened before that it formed so early in the Atlantic, already at the end of June, a category 5 hurricane, the most dangerous on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Before Beryl it had happened only six times and never at the beginning of the hurricane season. Last week, in its passage over the Caribbean, it had already caused ten victims.

Caribbean, here are the impressive images of the eye of Hurricane Beryl



The National Hurricane Center forecasts that this year there will be between 17 and 25 storms, 8 to 13 hurricanes, and 4 to 7 very strong hurricanes between now and the end of November. Studies from Imperial College London suggest that global warming has not increased the absolute number of hurricanes, but it has increased the number and brought forward the arrival of the most powerful ones.