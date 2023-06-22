Conspiracy theories have been invented and spread around Hunter Biden, which are used by former president Donald Trump, among others.

22.6. 16:46

of the United States presidential Joe Biden son Hunter Biden plans to plead guilty before the court in July, reports news agency Reuters.

Hunter pleads guilty to two tax crimes. According to the indictments, Biden has not paid the required federal income tax. In addition, he has reached an agreement with the prosecutor in a crime related to the possession of a weapon. With the help of the agreement, it is possible for Hunter to avoid legal proceedings in the armed crime case.

However, Hunter’s legal case has not affected voters’ willingness to vote for Joe Biden, according to a poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos. On the other hand, about half of the respondents said that Hunter has received privileged treatment from the case.

Respondents’ party affiliation greatly influenced their answers: 75 percent of Republican voters viewed the treatment as privileged. This was the opinion of 33 percent of the Democrats.

Democrat pollster Cornell Belcher also doesn’t think Hunter Biden’s lawsuit will have much of an impact on swing voters. He told For The New York Times, that Republicans have consistently and strongly positioned themselves behind the issues surrounding Hunter Biden. The message works and resonates, but only among core Republican supporters.

One significant reason why mobile voters are not very enthusiastic about the Hunter Biden case is that the prosecutor in the case David Weiss was appointed to his post by the former president Donald Trump’s in the season. Weiss has said that he got the Hunter case “with a fully functional one”.

Read more: Hunter Biden admits to tax crimes

Continuation for Joe Biden, who is running for next year’s election, his son’s case has been both human and politically heavy, according to The New York Times.

Politically, Hunter Biden’s lawsuit has given the president’s political opponents ammunition to question Joe’s independence, among other things. Conspiracy theories invented and spread by some Republicans, such as Trump, do not help matters.

According to conspiracy theories, Joe Biden would be Barack Obama’s when he was vice president, he offered Ukraine a billion-dollar aid package, the so-called quid pro quo in the form of a contract.

According to the second version of the theory, Joe Biden would have pressured the Ukrainians to fire the prosecutor, which would have protected his son and the Burisma gas company.

of the United States intelligence officials stated in their report in 2021 that the president of Russia Vladimir Putin has accepted various information influence operations. The purpose of these was to promote and shape the narratives around the 2020 presidential election.

According to the report, false claims originating from Moscow have been spread to US media, authorities and influential people, among others. Among these were also actors close to former President Trump and his administration.

However, information operations have a potential impact on the opinions of the United States. In May opinion poll based on this, 63 percent of the respondents were of the opinion that Hunter Biden has illegally trafficked in influence.

Even some of Joe Biden’s Democratic supporters have raised concerns in private conversations about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China, according to The New York Times. According to supporters, however, there is no indication or evidence that Joe Biden has abused his power. However, they regret that the president has not curbed his son’s money-making activities.