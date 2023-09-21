Thursday, September 21, 2023
United States | Hunter Biden to stand trial in early October

September 21, 2023
United States | Hunter Biden to stand trial in early October

The trial will be held in the state of Delaware.

Stateside accused of gun crimes Hunter Biden is scheduled to appear in court on October 3. Hunter Biden, 53, is the president Joe Biden son.

The trial will be held in the state of Delaware.

Judge Christopher Burke denied Hunter Biden’s request to attend the session remotely via video.

“The accused should not get any special treatment in this matter,” said Burke.

Hunter Biden’s three charges are related to illegal possession of weapons.

Biden, who has suffered from alcohol and drug problems, is accused of lying about his drug use when he purchased a handgun in 2018. His lawyer said Tuesday that Hunter Biden will contest the charges against him.

An amicable settlement was attempted in July, but the agreement fell through.

Hunter Biden’s charges could result in a sentence of up to 25 years, but similar charges usually do not carry prison terms.

