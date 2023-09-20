United States | Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty

Biden was indicted last week on criminal charges related to illegal possession of a gun.

of the United States president Joe Biden son Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to the charges brought against him, reports news agency Reuters. Biden’s lawyer told the court about this on Tuesday.

Criminal charges were brought against Hunter Biden, 53, last week in Delaware, United States. The charges have three separate counts related to illegal possession of a weapon.

Biden lied about his drug use when acquiring a handgun in 2018.

The charges were brought after a proposed settlement to resolve Biden’s gun and tax charges collapsed in July.

Hunter Biden’s trial will presumably become one of the topics of discussion before next year’s presidential election.

Republicans have already accused President Joe Biden of using his position to help his son. The president has denied all the accusations.