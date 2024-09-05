United States|The son of President Joe Biden can receive a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison and a fine of more than a million dollars.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden son Hunter Biden has pleaded guilty to the tax frauds he is accused of.

Biden, 54, pleaded guilty to a total of nine counts related to tax evasion totaling $1.4 million over the past decade. According to prosecutors, Biden squandered the money on luxury housing, sex workers and drugs.

Judge Mike Scarsi ordered that Biden’s sentence be read on December 16. Biden could face a maximum of 17 years in prison and a fine of more than a million dollars.

Lawyers for the younger Biden previously said he still denies his guilt but still agrees to plead guilty.

Biden reportedly promised to confess when jury selection for the trial was about to begin. In the trial, it was expected that unpleasant details about Biden’s life would be brought up again.

“I will not subject my family to more pain, more invasions of privacy and needless shame,” Biden said in a statement, according to US media.

He also said prosecutors sought to dehumanize him because of his actions during his addiction.

Biden’s lawyers say he’s on trial just because of who he is.

“They just want to smear him because that’s the whole point, Biden’s lawyer by Mark Geragos reportedly said at an August hearing,” where he accused prosecutors of trying to tarnish Biden’s reputation.

Biden has retroactively paid the taxes he neglected and the fines imposed on him by the authorities. He had also previously reached a deal that would have kept him out of jail. However, that deal fell through at the last minute, and Biden has reportedly been trying to get another deal done ever since.

However, it has been difficult for the prosecutors to come to an agreement, as their every move has been closely monitored when the United States is living in an election year. Republicans have charged that Biden is being treated too leniently because he is the president’s son.

On Thursday, it didn’t seem as if Biden had been offered any kind of contract, despite his willingness to admit it.

Biden, who has suffered from alcohol and drug problems, has spent time in court earlier this year as he was found guilty of gun crimes earlier this summer.