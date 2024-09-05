United States | Hunter Biden offered to plead guilty to tax fraud

United States|Hunter Biden was said to still plead not guilty, but still agree to the punishment.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden of a boy Hunter Biden lawyers said Thursday that he is ready to plead guilty to the tax fraud charges he is accused of.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers made the announcement on Thursday, when jury selection for the trial was about to begin. On Thursday evening, Finnish time, it was not yet known whether the judge would accept the agreement.

Hunter Biden has nine charges to answer. It was not immediately clear if he was ready to plead guilty to all charges.

Alcohol- and Hunter Biden, who suffered from drug problems, was found guilty of gun crimes earlier this summer.