Democrats have seen the investigation as retaliation for the criminal charges brought against former President Donald Trump.

Stateside a democrat president Joe Biden of a boy Hunter Biden is scheduled to testify at his father's criminal prosecution at the end of February.

Republicans have accused President Biden of lying about his son's foreign business dealings and profiting from them. So far, Republicans have provided no evidence to support their claims.

The chairmen of the two committees of the US House of Representatives said in their statement that the parties have had several conversations with Biden's family members and allies.

Democrats have seen the investigation as revenge against the former president Donald Trump of the criminal charges brought against him.

Even if Joe Biden's investigation leads to impeachment, there are practically no conditions for it to proceed, as the Democrat-led Senate would very likely not convict Biden.

Serious Hunter Biden, who previously suffered from a drug problem, unexpectedly appeared at a congressional committee hearing last week. Biden's arrival derailed the session into chaos and sparked outrage among Republicans, describes British broadcasting company BBC.

Hunter Biden's lawyer also arrived at the session Abbe Lowell read a statement in the hall, according to the BBC, which stressed that Biden would not agree to testify behind closed doors. The point of view was justified by the fact that the Republicans could not distort Biden's testimony in this way.

The investigating committees did not say Thursday whether the younger Biden's hearing will be held in public or not.

In a completely separate investigation from the criminal charge, Hunter Biden is accused of several tax frauds in order to maintain a luxury life. He has denied the allegations.

Earlier last year, charges were brought against Hunter Biden, related to a suspected crime in connection with the purchase of a gun.