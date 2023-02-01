Nichols’ beating and death were accurately captured on videos released by the city of Memphis.

Stateside vice president Terrible Harris has visited a black man who died after being beaten by the police on Wednesday by Tire Nichols at the funeral in Memphis, told, among other things The New York Times magazine.

In his speech, Harris criticized the violence used by the police.

Hundreds of people were there to escort Nichols, who died at the age of 29, to the grave. Also the president Joe Biden has spoken with Nichols’ parents.

