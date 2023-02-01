Wednesday, February 1, 2023
United States | Hundreds of people attended the funeral of a man who died in police brutality

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2023
in World Europe
0

Nichols’ beating and death were accurately captured on videos released by the city of Memphis.

Stateside vice president Terrible Harris has visited a black man who died after being beaten by the police on Wednesday by Tire Nichols at the funeral in Memphis, told, among other things The New York Times magazine.

In his speech, Harris criticized the violence used by the police.

Hundreds of people were there to escort Nichols, who died at the age of 29, to the grave. Also the president Joe Biden has spoken with Nichols’ parents.

Nichols’ beating and death were accurately captured on videos released by the city of Memphis. Memphis police say a total of seven officers have been suspended as a result of Nichols’ assault.

