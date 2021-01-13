United States Hundreds of National Guard soldiers crammed into Congress: video shows how many protectors Trump’s public prosecutors received

Thousands of police officers from up to 20,000 National Guard soldiers are expected in Washington to secure Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

Week then the President of the United States Donald Trumpia pro-pro protesters stormed inside the convention hall in the capital, Washington. As a miracle trade, members of Congress had time to evacuate to safety before the occupiers arrived in the courtroom.

On Wednesday, January 13, the atmosphere in the convention hall was completely different. The corridors of the house had accumulated hundreds of US National Guard troops to keep the concern that not uninvited guests interfering with members of the House of Representatives having conversations Trump service charge.

News agency Reuters images show hundreds of soldiers resting in corridors:

U.S. National Guard soldiers populated the corridors of the House of Congress in the capital, Washington, on Wednesday.­

Some of the National Guard soldiers rested at the foot of the stairs.­

National Guards near the Congress entrance.­

Federal police say the threat will continue as the U.S. prepares for next week’s change of power. Thousands of police officers from up to 20,000 National Guard soldiers are expected in Washington to secure the future president Joe Biden inauguration.

Soldiers of the National Guard were distributed weapons in front of the Congress House in Washington on Wednesday.­

